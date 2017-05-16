In marginalized south Tunisia, unrest over gas tests government

In Tataouine province in Tunisia's southern Sahara, around 1,000 protesters living in a makeshift campsite are threatening to blockade roads used by foreign companies to access nearby gas and oil fields.



Last week, President Beji Caid Essebsi for the first time ordered the army to protect strategic phosphate mines and gas fields operated by companies including Italy's ENI and Austria's OMV.



Six years after its revolution ended Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali's autocratic rule, Tunisia is once again faced with the reality of how far its uprising has fallen short for many in the marginalized southern regions where the revolt first started.



Protests targeting energy production are not new. British gas company Petrofac last year threatened to leave Tunisia and end its investment after protests over jobs disrupted gas production for nine months.



ENI says the protests have not affected its production.



Perenco halted production at its Targa and Baguel fields, while protests closed Canada-based Serinus Energy's Chouech Essaida field.



Sending the army into a region that has faced unrest over jobs and lack of investment almost every year since the 2011 revolution, carries risk.

...