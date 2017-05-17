Oil market ‘almost balanced’ despite rising U.S. supply: IEA

Supply and demand in the oil market are close to matching up, the IEA said Tuesday, but rising U.S. supply could mitigate landmark OPEC-led production cuts.



At the end of November, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) from Jan. 1, initially for a period of six months.



Oil at above $50 a barrel has, in turn, attracted higher-cost producers in the United States back to the market, and frantic American drilling will push non-OPEC supply throughout the year, the International Energy Agency predicted.



On the demand side, the IEA left unchanged its estimates for the worldwide thirst for oil, with demand growth for 2017 expected to be 1.3 million barrels per day.

