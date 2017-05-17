GDP growth in western Asia to remain weak in 2017: U.N.

A U.N. report did not expect higher GDP growth in western Asia in 2017 amid social and economic problems.



It added that global GDP growth in 2016 grew by only 2.2 percent, marking its slowest pace of expansion since the Great Recession.



It projected the economic growth western Asia in 2017 to reach 2.5 percent only and 3 percent in 2018 .



The U.N. expected the growth in Saudi Arabia to grow only by 1.5 percent in 2017 and 2.3 percent in 2018 amid fiscal consolidation and weak investment.

