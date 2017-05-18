Donald Trump Jr., Dubai business partner discuss 'new ideas'

Donald Trump Jr. traveled to Dubai and met a billionaire business partner in the city-state, discussing "new ideas" as the Emirati's real estate firm still lists possible plans for future joint projects while Trump's father is in the White House.



The Trump Organization has said it won't make new foreign deals while Donald Trump serves as America's 45th president. That didn't affect the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai's opening in February, while a previously planned Trump-branded golf course designed by Tiger Woods is still being built nearby.



However, recent regulatory filings made by the company suggest possible future plans with the Trump Organization.



Similar language had been included in previous regulatory filings by DAMAC, but its presence in documents after Trump's election suggests the real estate company is keeping its options open. Days before becoming president, Trump had told journalists that DAMAC had offered the Trump Organization $2 billion in deals after his election, something DAMAC also confirmed.



The Trump Organization has no new deals in the works in Dubai, company spokeswoman Amanda Miller said Wednesday.

...