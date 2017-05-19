Saudi-U.S. business ties shift as kingdom seeks investment

With crude prices down by half over the past three years, U.S. domestic oil production up dramatically, and the kingdom embarking on unprecedented economic reforms – including the sale of a stake in its state-owned oil company – the leverage is shifting toward the Americans as the U.S. emerges as a rival energy exporter.



JPMorgan and Citigroup Inc. helped arrange a $17.5 billion Saudi bond sale last year and a $9 billion Islamic bond issue in April.



The Saudis have been enthusiastic about Trump after a lukewarm relationship with Barack Obama.



After the meeting, Trump offered his support for a new U.S.-Saudi program in energy, industry, infrastructure and technology that could lead to more than $200 billion in investments over the next four years.



That's not to say the Saudis are no longer looking for investment opportunities.

