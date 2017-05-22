Saudis see all ‘on board’ to extend oil cuts

All oil producers participating in a deal to limit output agree on extending the cuts by nine months to help trim a supply glut, according to Saudi Arabia's energy minister. An extension through the first quarter of 2018 will help producers reach their goal of trimming global stockpiles to a five-year average, Khalid al-Falih said.



Officials at the meeting in Vienna were relieved that two outside energy consultants had estimates for growth in average U.S. crude output of 450,000 to 500,000 barrels a day this year, lower than the 562,000 barrel-a-day forecast from OPEC's own analysts, two delegates said.



OPEC and other producers who agreed to the cuts last year aren't targeting a specific oil price, Falih said in the interview.



Inventories in 35 of the world's most industrialized nations – the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development – were just above 3 billion barrels in April, or about 307 million above their five-year average, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows.

