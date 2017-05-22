Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension

OPEC heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Iraq agreed on Monday on the need to extend a global cut in oil supply by nine months in an effort to prop up crude prices, removing a potential stumbling block as producing countries prepare to meet this week.



OPEC meets in Vienna on Thursday to consider whether to prolong the original deal reached in December in which OPEC and 11 non-member countries, including Russia, agreed to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 .



Iraq, OPEC's second-largest and fastest-growing oil producer, had until Monday voiced support only for a six-month extension.



OPEC wants to reduce global oil inventories to their five-year average but so far has struggled to do so.

