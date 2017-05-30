Kingdom inflows top $35B on MSCI: Deutsche

Saudi Arabia could attract tens of billions of dollars in foreign investments in the Arab world's biggest stock market if it's added to MSCI Inc.'s emerging-markets index, according to Deutsche Bank AG's chief executive officer for the Middle East and Africa.



A: Saudi Arabia has moved so fast since it announced its reform plans that it's too ambitious to expect foreign institutional investors to have had the time to make a proper assessment of what is going on in the country.



Saudi Arabia is a huge market with a reputation for being less agile – then all of a sudden Saudi is moving at a head-spinning pace.



Q: What will happen if Saudi Arabia is added to the MSCI index?

...