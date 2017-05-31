Ministers paint stark picture of Syria economy

Natural gas production has fallen 52 percent from 21 million cubic meters per day in 2010 to just 9 million in 2017 .



Ghanem said recent government victories, including the recapture of the Shaar oil field last month, gave some cause for hope.



He predicted a modest increase in crude output over the next few months to around 12,000 barrels per day and an increase in natural gas output to 11.5 million cubic meters per day.



Syria generated about 49 billion kilowatts per hour before the war, but is now producing just 19 billion.

...