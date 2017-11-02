Bahrain asks allies for aid to stave off crisis

Bahrain has asked Gulf Arab allies for financial assistance as it seeks to replenish its foreign-exchange reserves and avert a currency devaluation that could reverberate across the region, people with knowledge of the talks said.



Bahrain, a close Saudi ally, has been more vulnerable to slumping oil prices and regional political instability than richer Gulf Cooperation Council states.



Bahrain is also a member of a Saudi-led coalition boycotting neighboring Qatar.



Bahrain didn't cite that risk in its prospectus in 2013 .



Bahrain's $1.5 billion Eurobonds due 2022 fell.



While Brent crude is trading at the highest level in more than two years, it's still almost $40 below Bahrain's breakeven price.

