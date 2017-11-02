Dubai hosts summit, positions self as Africa investment hub

African officials, including four heads of state, convened with international CEOs at a summit Wednesday in Dubai, part of its push to position itself as a link for potential investments on the continent.



Experts at the opening of "Next Generation Africa," Dubai's fourth Global Business Forum on Africa, said the continent's 54 countries – home to a fifth of the world's population – require tens of billions of dollars in investment in infrastructure, energy and other sectors.



"We see potential of a growing economy that has a lot of future ... Africa is a great market," Buamim told AFP on the sidelines of the two-day forum that has attracted four heads of state from Africa, several ministers and hundreds of investors and experts.



He said the forum is held to help channel investments to Africa through Dubai.

