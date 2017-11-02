Turkish central bank warns of rise in inflation

Turkey's central bank Gov. Murat Cetinkaya said Wednesday that he expected inflation to accelerate in October and November, driven by a weak lira and rising oil prices, before the rate starts to ease a month later.



The central bank had revised its year-end inflation forecast to 9.8 percent from 8.7 percent three months earlier mainly due to the lira's recent decline, Cetinkaya said in Istanbul.



October's inflation data is set to be released Friday, with a Bloomberg survey showing economists expect prices to rise 11.5 percent.

...