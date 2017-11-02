Iraq wants control of Kurdish region's oil exports: state firm

Iraq wants the Kurdistan region to stop independent crude exports and to hand over sales operations to the Iraqi state-oil marketer SOMO, the company's director said Thursday.



About 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) used to arrive in Ceyhan via the pipeline until mid-October, of which about half came from the Kurdistan Regional Government's oilfields and the rest from Kirkuk, a disputed province claimed by both the Kurdish region and Iraqi authorities in Baghdad.



Yasiri expected an old pipeline that bypasses most of the Kurdistan region to resume operation in three months.

...