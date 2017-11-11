Saudi arrests fail to spook bond investors who’ve seen worse

For holders of assets in a nation whose rulers are going head-to-head with a clique of billionaires and princes, Saudi Arabia's bondholders are a pretty sanguine bunch. While Saudi stocks fell and credit default swaps rose, money managers from MUFG Securities to Aberdeen Standard Investments weren't rattled because they say the weekend swoop clears the way for accelerating economic and social reforms under Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.



Bonds fell for a third day, driving the yield on the government's dollar debt due 2026 up 15 basis points this week to 3.59 percent, the highest level since May.



While the kingdom's foreign reserves have fallen $260 billion since reaching a high in August 2014, Saudi Arabia still has $478 billion in its coffers.

...