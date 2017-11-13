Emirates places $15.1B Boeing order at air show

Long-haul carrier Emirates purchased 40 American-made Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners Sunday at the start of the biennial Dubai Air Show, a $15.1 billion deal certain to please U.S. President Donald Trump who has touted the plane's sales as a job creator in America.



Airbus has pinned hopes of continuing production of its double-decker jumbo jet on Emirates, the world's largest operator of the aircraft which took delivery of its 100th A380 earlier this month.



But instead, Emirates CEO and Chairman Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed al-Maktoum explained how the airline considered the Airbus A350 and decided to pick the Boeing 787-10 .



It's the second time Airbus has lost out on selling the A350 to Emirates. In June 2014, the state-owned Emirates cancelled an order for 70 A350s after a "fleet requirement" review.



Emirates now relies solely on the Airbus 380 and the Boeing 777 for its flights, making it the largest operator of both.



Airlines other than Emirates are taking part, but missing from the show this year is one of the region's largest long-haul carriers, Qatar Airways, amid a diplomatic spat between Qatar and four Arab states.



Emirates unveiled new, state-of-the-art, first class private suites.

