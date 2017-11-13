Aramco CEO: No decision yet on IPO venue abroad

Preparations to float shares of Saudi Aramco next year are proceeding, but no decision has been taken yet on the venue for the international listing, the chief executive of the state oil company told the Al-Arabiya television channel.



Nasser told Al-Arabiya that Aramco's shares would certainly be listed on the Saudi stock market, Tadawul.



After extensive studies of other international stock markets, the "right" decision on the international venue will be taken "at the right time," Nasser said.

...