Dubai raises stakes in talks for A380 lifeline order

Dubai wants a guarantee that Airbus will keep production of the A380 superjumbo open for at least 10 years before state-owned Emirates places a new order for the world's largest jetliner, the airline's president said Monday.



Speaking to Reuters at the Dubai Airshow, Tim Clark also said the largest Middle East carrier would probably stick with the Boeing 787 for its mid-sized fleet needs after ordering 40 of the jets on Sunday, and could order more in future.



Airbus's hopes of a new order from leading customer Emirates for the slow-selling A380 were thwarted on Sunday when the airline unveiled a surprise order for 40 Boeing 787-10 jets worth $15.1 billion at list prices, but no European contract.



With 100 A380s already in Emirates' fleet, Clark made plain the concerns about Airbus' commitment to the project were being felt as high as the Dubai government, which owns the airline.

