Oil producers are expected to unanimously extend a production cut accord later this month but its duration is being discussed, the UAE energy minister said Monday.



Mazrouei said there was near-unanimity among the 24 OPEC and non-OPEC producers which agreed a year ago to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day.



As a result of the cuts, oil prices have rebounded to more than $64 a barrel from $40 a year ago, and huge stocks of crude built up over the past three years have reduced.

