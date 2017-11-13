Kuwait banks told to examine Saudi accounts after arrests -sources

Kuwaiti banks have been told by the central bank to provide account details relating to some Saudi Arabian nationals, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters Monday.



Kuwait's central bank had asked its banks if they had exposure to any of the Saudi citizens who were arrested, one of the sources said, without providing further information.



The information received by the Kuwaiti regulator showed the exposure of Kuwaiti banks to the individuals detained and their companies was limited, the source said.

...