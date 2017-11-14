Overseas Egypt T-bill holdings drop for first time since float

Foreign holdings of Egyptian Treasury bills fell for the first time since the country floated the pound a year ago as maturing notes exceeded new purchases, suggesting demand for high-yielding Egyptian debt has peaked. Overseas investors held 330.9 billion pounds ($18.8 billion) worth of T-bills as of Nov. 7 versus 333.6 billion pounds a week earlier, Samy Khallaf, head of the Finance Ministry's public debt division, said by phone.



The central bank responded by raising interest rates 700 points, pushing T-bill yields over 22 percent.



S&P currently rates Egypt B-, six levels below investment grade.

