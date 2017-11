The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said Tuesday it had signed an agreement with US and Japanese oil firms to extend their concessions and boost output at the emirate's biggest oilfield.



ADNOC said in a statement it signed the agreement with U.S. giant ExxonMobil and Japan's INPEX to raise output at the Upper Zakum offshore field by around 350,000 barrels per day to one million bpd by 2024 .



ADNOC has 60 percent of the concession, ExxonMobil 28 percent and INPEX 12 percent.

