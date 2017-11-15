Citi, UBS among most exposed to rich Saudis

Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG are among international banks managing the largest share of assets for wealthy Saudis, some of whom are being investigated as part of a government probe into alleged corruption, according to people familiar with the matter.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG also manage billions of dollars for some of the kingdom's richest individuals, the people said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.



Saudi Arabia has long been the target of wealth managers such as UBS, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank AG, as well as other global banks seeking to advise the country's ultra-rich.



UBS, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and JPMorgan declined to comment.



The bank manages about 70 billion Swiss francs ($70 billion) of private banking assets in the Middle East, Iqbal Khan, head of the company's international wealth management business, said in a Dubai interview in Oct. 2016 . The bank counts the Saudi Olayan family as one of its biggest shareholders.

...