Sudan to unify currency rate in bid to win foreign investment

Sudan is taking steps to close the gap between its official and unofficial currency rates and scrap subsidies by end-2019 to win foreign investment after United States sanctions ended, Minister of State for Finance Magdi Hassan Yassin told Reuters Tuesday.



Sudan's year-on-year inflation decreased in October to 33.08 percent from 35.13 percent in September on the back of lower food and beverage prices, a report from Sudan's central statistics agency said Tuesday.



Sudan's central bank has held the official exchange rate at 6.7 pounds to the dollar but currency is largely unavailable at that price.

