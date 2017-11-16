Riyadh to freeze trading accounts during probe

Saudi Arabia's market regulator has frozen the trading accounts of individuals being detained or investigated as part of the kingdom's crackdown on alleged corruption, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Capital Market Authority is asking brokerages to suspend the accounts of dozens of princes, billionaires and officials being held so they're unable to buy or sell shares on the Tadawul stock exchange, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.



The kingdom last week said Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, or SAMA as the central bank is known, had frozen the bank accounts of individuals being investigated, but not those of the companies they own or manage.



The Tadawul All Share Index fell 1 percent Wednesday, the most in more than three weeks.

