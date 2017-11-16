Airbus seals $50B plane deal to outdo Boeing in Dubai

Airbus SE announced the biggest commercial-plane transaction in its history, securing an order for single-aisle aircraft valued at nearly $50 billion at the Dubai Air Show, outdoing Boeing Co.'s own $20 billion mega-deal.



The planes will go to four companies in Indigo's investment portfolio: Frontier Airlines, Mexico's Volaris, East European operator Wizz Air Holdings Plc and Chile's JetSmart, which began operating this year.



The deal features 273 A320neo jets together with 157 of the larger A321neo variant and is worth $49.5 billion before customary discounts, Airbus said.



The order also trumps a 2015 deal for 250 single-aisle jets worth $27 billion by Indian budget carrier IndiGo.



The A380 has become all but a fringe product for Airbus, with a total order book of 317 – more than 100 short of the A320s that Indigo plans to buy.



Emirates itself snubbed Airbus on the first day of the show with a surprise $15 billion order for Boeing 787 wide-body jets, after also looking at the European company's A350 .

...