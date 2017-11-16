Turkey, Afghanistan, ex-Soviet trio sign corridor agreement

ASHGABAT: Turkmenistan: A road and rail corridor connecting war-torn Afghanistan with Turkey and Europe was signed off by officials from five countries Wednesday in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat. The so-called Lapis Lazuli corridor agreement is the product of more than five years of talks involving Afghanistan and Turkey as well as the ex-Soviet countries Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkmenistan.



Turkmenistan's Trade Minister Dovran Orazmyradov said Tuesday that trade between gas-rich Turkmenistan and Afghanistan had increased 20 percent last year, reaching $513 million annually.

...