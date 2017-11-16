SoftBank to plan up to $25B in Saudi investments

SoftBank Group Corp. plans to invest as much as $25 billion in Saudi Arabia over the next three to four years as the Japanese company run by Masayoshi Son deepens investment ties with the kingdom, according to people familiar with the matter.



SoftBank also will have some of its portfolio companies open offices in NEOM, they said.



To put the magnitude of SoftBank's plans into context, all foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia totaled $7.45 billion last year, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



SoftBank's Vision Fund may buy a significant stake in Saudi Electricity, according to a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi fund unveiled last month.

...