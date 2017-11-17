Biggest Dubai share sale in three years raises $1.3 billion

Emaar Properties PJSC raised 4.82 billion dirhams ($1.31 billion) from selling a 20 percent stake in its United Arab Emirates development business, pricing the initial public offering at the bottom of a revised range.



The Dubai-based developer of the world's tallest skyscraper sold 800 million shares of Emaar Development PJSC at 6.03 dirhams a share, it said in a statement.



While Emaar Properties shares have declined about 5 percent in the past two weeks, they are still up 13 percent since it initially announced the intention to sell shares of Emaar Development in June.



Emaar Properties said third-quarter net income increased 32 percent to 1.51 billion dirhams.

