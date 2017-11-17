Saudi Arabia swapping assets for freedom of some held in graft purge: sources

Saudi Arabia's corruption investigations are linked to a just few individuals and will not hinder investments in the kingdom, its energy minister said Thursday.



Saudi Arabia's future king has tightened his grip on power through an anti-corruption purge by arresting royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal who is one of the kingdom's most prominent businessmen.



Saudi Arabia's plan to float around 5 percent of Aramco in an initial public offering (IPO) is a centerpiece of Vision 2030, a wide-ranging reform plan to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil.

...