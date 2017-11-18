Erdogan takes aim at Turkey central bank over interest rates

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday lashed out at Turkey's central bank over its refusal to cut interest rates, prompting new losses for the embattled Turkish lira against the dollar.



The president has repeatedly verbally attacked Turkey's central bank over its unwillingness to cut interest rates.



The president again blamed an "interest rate lobby" who press for a rise in rates to counter inflation.



The central bank's last change in rates was in January when it hiked its the overnight lending rate by 75 basis points to 9.25 percent from 8.5 percent.

