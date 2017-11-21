S&P affirms Saudi Arabia’s credit ratings, maintains Egypt’s

S&P Global Ratings Monday affirmed Saudi Arabia's credit ratings, saying the kingdom's sweeping reforms could make it attractive to investors in the medium term despite underlying risks.



The agency maintained its "A-/A-2" ratings on Egypt and said its outlook was stable, citing expectations the government would take steps to consolidate public finances in the next two years.



Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil supplier, has posted more than $200 billion in budget deficits in the past three years and has withdrawn heavily from its reserves.

...