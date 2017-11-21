Sisi: Gas finds can be new EU energy source

Newly discovered gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can offer Europe the alternative sources of energy that it's searching for, Egypt's president said Monday.



President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said that Europe will benefit from the proximity of both Egypt and Cyprus to the continent in that energy search.



Egypt and Cyprus have in the last three years aimed at forging closer ties as part of a relationship built largely on energy cooperation.



Sisi said Tuesday's talks will also aim to boost energy cooperation between the three countries.

...