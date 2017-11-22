Qatar row moves to WTO litigation phase with no support

Qatar took the final step Wednesday to start litigation at the World Trade Organization in its row with the United Arab Emirates, but no other WTO members supported its move, which many trade experts see as a dangerous precedent.



Qatar denied the allegations and opened WTO dispute proceedings against the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. It pressed its case against the UAE alone, and last month it asked the WTO to set up an adjudication panel.



The UAE has already said that it plans to thwart the Qatari litigation by resorting to the WTO's national security exception -- something that's never been tested as a defense in WTO litigation.

