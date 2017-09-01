IMF expects moderate Qatar slowdown

The non-hydrocarbon sector will expand 4.6 percent, the IMF said in a statement Wednesday, compared with 5.6 percent in 2016 and a 4 percent prediction by Bloomberg data.



Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing the nation of 2.7 million people of destabilizing the region through its ties to Islamist extremists – a charge Qatar has repeatedly denied.



The fund also said: Qatar's current account will return a surplus of about 3.9 percent of GDP in 2017, compared with a deficit of 7.7 percent last year due to the import contraction and the recovery in oil prices and that the central government's deficit would shrink to 5.9 percent.

