Doha bank CEO says in talks with foreign lenders to raise debt

Doha Bank QSC is talking to foreign lenders about the possibility of raising long-term funding either through a private placement or public debt sale, according to Chief Executive Officer Raghavan Seetharaman.



The bank plans to raise debt after completing a 1.3 billion riyal ($352.9 million) rights offer earlier this year, Seetharaman said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Monday, without disclosing how much more it could raise.



"We have a strong base of funds in Asia, and are exploring possibilities in Europe as well".



The bank may sell senior or subordinated debt, he added.

...