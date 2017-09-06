Qatar says new port will help circumvent Arab sanctions

Qatar inaugurated a new $7.4 billion port along its Gulf coast Tuesday that officials said would become a regional transport hub and help shield its economy against sanctions enforced by neighboring Arab states.



The Hamad Port, 40 kilometers south of Doha, is one of the largest such facilities in the Middle East.



Since Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar in June, the port has been receiving large quantities of food and building materials for construction projects including stadiums for the 2022 soccer World Cup.

...