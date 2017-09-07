Sisi drums up $1B in trade deals during visit to Vietnam

Vietnam and Egypt agreed Wednesday to nearly triple trade to $1 billion, including ship-building and IT contracts, as Egypt seeks to kickstart its sputtering economy and forge ties with fast-growing Asian nations.



Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is in Hanoi for a two-day visit – the first ever by an Egyptian leader – aimed at drumming up business ties with the country.



Egypt's economy tanked after a 2011 revolution that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak, and though growth has steadily recovered, reaching 4.3 percent last year from 1.8 percent in 2011, it is still hampered by high inflation.



Cairo has also sought new trade partners after relations with Washington soured when Sisi overthrew Islamist President Mohammad Morsi four years ago.

