Isle of Man firm to launch major Dubai property priced in bitcoins

The Knox Group of Companies, with headquarters in the Isle of Man, announced late Tuesday that it will launch a residential and commercial property development in Dubai valued at 250 million pounds ($325 million), with residences that can be purchased in the digital currency bitcoin.



The company said the 2.4-million-square-foot (22.3-hectare) property venture called Aston Plaza and Residences, consisting of two residential towers and a shopping mall, will be the first major real estate development to accept bitcoin as payment.



Barrowman, originally from Scotland, in 2008 founded Knox, which engages in private equity, property and wealth management. The company manages 1.5 billion pounds in assets, he said.

