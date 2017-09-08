Emirates holds back A380 order over Airbus concerns

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, is holding out for assurances about the future of Airbus SE's A380 program before committing to an order for more of the double-decker aircraft.



Emirates is already the No. 1 superjumbo buyer, with 97 A380s in operation out of orders and commitments for more than 140 planes.



Emirates also needs to consider how to deal with its oldest 25 A380s, which are due to be replaced by the last 25 planes of its existing order.



Airbus was already planning to slow A380 production to one aircraft a month as of May 2018 .

