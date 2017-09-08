Saudi Arabia overhauling 2016 reform plan with broader goals

Saudi Arabia is redoing a reform plan for its government and economy by 2020, after its rushed launch last year overlapped with other programs.



The revamp of the plan won't change key fiscal or energy-related targets, but is necessary to match with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's broader Saudi Vision 2030, according to the document.



The NTP later became one of 12 programs within Vision 2030 and as a result, many of the government agencies that were originally part of the program are no longer directly involved, including the energy, finance and housing ministries.



The NTP document outlines a 16-week schedule to develop the program; a final report is due to be delivered to the government by the end of October.

