Dubai luxury hotel saga lands in LA court

The owner of a $1 billion luxury hotel in Dubai claims the management company it fired just three months after opening is still scaring off visitors.



In June the owner canceled the contract with Viceroy and the name of the resort was changed from the Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai to the FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai.



Viceroy allegedly told dozens of travel agencies that it was deemed by a Dubai court to be the rightful manager of the hotel and that they could be fined or imprisoned if they booked rooms at the resort.



Complicating matters, Viceroy and Five Holdings are embroiled in multiple legal proceedings in Dubai.



The hotel is valued at $1.17 billion, according to Five Holdings.

...