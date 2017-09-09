LNG glut may flip to deficit as Cheniere sees China growth

The global glut plaguing liquefied natural gas markets may start to dwindle in five years, threatening to spur a deficit equivalent to twice the output of leading producer Qatar.



Global LNG capacity is expected to peak at 387 million tons a year by 2021-22 from 288 million tons this year at existing or under-construction plants, Cedigaz said.



By 2035, new LNG projects will be required in all regions, with additional capacity needs estimated at 154 million tons, according to the report.



LNG imports are set to increase to 503 million tons by 2035 from 243 million tons in 2015, according to the report.

