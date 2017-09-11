Saudi Arabia says Aramco IPO on track

Plans to sell a stake in Saudi Arabian Oil Co. are "well underway," the government said Saturday, as the kingdom redrafts one of its key economic blueprints to eliminate overlap with other reform programs.



The revamp won't change key fiscal or energy-related targets, the document showed, but it's needed to match it with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's broader Saudi Vision 2030, which includes a separate program for the Aramco IPO.



The original NTP was designed to overhaul the Saudi bureaucracy, and set targets for each ministry to achieve by 2020 .



The document outlines a 16-week schedule to develop the program.

