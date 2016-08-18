2016 Chevy Volt plugs into a quicker, quieter ride

The 2016 Chevrolet Volt is quicker, quieter, more fuel-efficient and goes farther – up to 53 miles – on all-electric power than its predecessor.



The starting manufacturer's suggested retail price, including delivery charge, for a 2016 Volt 1LT five-door hatchback is $33,995, about 17 percent lower than when the Volt debuted in 2011 for more than $40,000 .



The upgraded engine, a 1.5-liter, double overhead cam four cylinder, generates 101 horsepower, up from 84 horsepower in the previous four cylinder.



Note that the Volt fuel tank is small, holding just 8.9 gallons, down from 9.3 gallons in the 2015 Volt.



All a driver has to do is plug in the car to either a standard 120-volt home outlet or a 240-volt fast-charger.

