Hyundai’s stylish Tucson 2.4 brings the pep to match the presence

There's a sweet spot in automotive manufacturing that arises when all aspects of a car come together so harmoniously that the final product is nothing less than stellar.



Perhaps the best way to define it is to explain why I avoid comparing cars. Most people try to determine which is the better car by comparing everything except price, so let's nix that approach by stating it in a way that's more familiar.



So a Hyundai Tucson may not be in the same league as a Porsche Macan, but then again it costs far less, so as far as value for your money is concerned, Porsche has nothing on Hyundai, even if I personally happen to love the former marque.



As far as styling goes, it's probably the most subjective aspect of an automobile, and can make or break a car.



Another $5,000 nets you a panoramic sunroof – it looks phenomenal on this car – and a whole host of other features besides the standards equipment, including chrome radiator grille and door handles, 19-inch alloys, leather steering wheel, lumbar support, power driver's seat, Electronic Stability Program, Downhill Brake Control, and Hillstart Assist Control.

...