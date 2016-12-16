In its sixth generation, VW’s charming Golf GTI still thrilling to drive

I often complain about how cars in Lebanon are not only more expensive than in many other countries, but also come with a different set of trim levels that feature different sets of equipment.



I should note that VW car salesmen don't appreciate it when you let them ramble on for 15 minutes about a car's highlights and then ask them about the emissions scandal.



Yeah, I love being a smart-ass around car salesmen.



This particular car did not feature the golf-ball gear shift because it was a six-speed DSG automatic, and frankly I was glad because it was a delight to drive.



Combined with the Golf's extremely sturdy chassis, the drive was exemplary and actually made me wish I could afford to introduce yet another car to my garage.



In the end, the test-drive proved my long-held notion that the Golf GTI, along with the Porsche 911, remains one of the cars that will retain a slot on the wish list of any car enthusiast.



