Infiniti Q50 Red Sport: Wolf in sheep’s clothing

Because last weekend I found myself behind the wheel of what can only be described as Aki's counterpart in the automotive industry, the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport.



Regular readers of The Daily Star's car reviews may recall that we covered Infiniti's 2.0 Turbo Q50 back in August of 2015, and as far as looks go the Red Sport is virtually identical.



In case you're not up to date with the latest developments at Infiniti, the brand has replaced its previous-generation engines and introduced three new ones, with the Red Sport fitted with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that produces a whopping 400 ponies and 475 Newton-meters of torque.



Not being one to procrastinate when it comes to all things car related – work yes, but cars never – I wasted no time in flooring the throttle and felt myself being pressed back into the seat as the car took off like a bullet.



Overall I would say I definitely love the car, assuming it is an AWD variant, but at the same time it's not for everyone.

