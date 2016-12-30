991 GT3 RS: Perfect blend of civilityand sheer exhilaration

You would assume that selecting the perfect car to cap off the year would be a monumental task.



Now it may have been easy to select the GT3 RS for a review, but knowing just where to start the review is altogether another matter. We are, after all, talking about a car that can sprint from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.3 seconds.



Unlike its predecessor the brutal 997 GT3 RS, which we test-drove earlier this year, the 991 version of the car comes exclusively with a dual-clutch seven-speed PDK automatic transmission.



I beg to differ because if you aren't a committed driver you shouldn't even bother looking at this car let alone lowering your backside into its carbon-fiber seats.



Air intakes in the rear wheel arches, courtesy of that wider rear track, force-feed air into the engine at high speeds that according to Porsche helps produce a further 10bhp on top of the 493 bhp produced by the 4.0-liter flat six.



That PDK transmission, seemingly temperate, jumps to attention as soon as you nudge the throttle and drop down a gear or three, prodding the car fully awake like an instant caffeine trip.



This is when you need a racetrack, because everything this car can do after third gear can't be legal.

...