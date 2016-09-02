Nissan bestows Altima with dramatic styling refresh

The costs involved in the development of a new car are tremendous and the process can take many years, so it's no wonder that most new car models are marketed for several years before being replaced by a newer generation.



It was only this May when I test-drove and reviewed this car in its original garb, and I remember thinking at the time it was a shame that a car that drives so well should look so bland.



The car now boasts a reshaped hood and wings, with a lower and more muscular front, and adopts Nissan's contemporary "V-motion" grille, which looks like one grille overhanging another.



That's not bad for a car weighing under 1,450 kilograms, and that engine is fully capable of powering the Altima without strain whether on the highway or uphill.



Still, that's not the main reason I like this car. The Altima, without any question, is one of the smoothest cars I've ever driven, even among other Nissans, and that's saying quite a bit.



Just so you know there are two types: one that's horrible and whoever designed it should be shot, and then there's the one like the six-speed on the Altima, which works brilliantly and makes you wonder why they didn't produce it sooner.

...