The Macan GTS: A veritable sports car masquerading as a crossover

Let's face it, if you're buying a Porsche the basic practicalities of life are not at the top of your list of priorities.



When Porsche introduced the Cayenne, I was very confused.



When Porsche launched the Panamera, it also came as no surprise, especially as we had known it was coming for decades, ever since we saw pictures of what looked like a concept four-door 911 back in the '80s.



What was Porsche thinking building a baby SUV?



The sound of the exhaust grew more prominent, and before I even shifted the transmission out of Park, I knew I was going to be very, very sad to give this car back.



It's feral, hinting at the car's capabilities, and prompted me to push the crossover.



As you decelerate, the downshifts prompt exquisite audible revs that make you really love this car.



There's one other thing: My Mom has been a longtime Mercedes-Benz driver, but the Macan GTS is the first car I test-drive that she gets excited about. Yeah, my mom wants a Porsche Macan GTS.

...